AZN Capital Corp, formerly Last Mile Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing safe, sustainable micro-mobility solutions in collaboration with municipal governments to reduce traffic congestion and carbon emissions. Micro-mobility ridesharing solutions - personal Light Electric Vehicle, such as e-scooters, rentable by-the-minute through a smartphone app can effectively replace personal car and ride-hailing trips, as well as deliver first- and last-mile solutions for public transit, in congested metro areas.