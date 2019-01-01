QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1K
Div / Yield
0.02/2.19%
52 Wk
0.82 - 0.95
Mkt Cap
8B
Payout Ratio
183.67
Open
-
P/E
74.36
EPS
0.04
Shares
9.2B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jun 21, 2021, 9:42AM
Axiata Group Bhd is a telecommunications company. It primarily provides mobile and infrastructure services and operates in six main geographic areas: Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Cambodia. Mobile services are derived through controlling interests in five mobile operators: Celcom in Malaysia, XL in Indonesia, Dialog in Sri Lanka, Robi in Bangladesh, and Smart in Cambodia. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Malaysia and Indonesia. It also owns mobile tower and fibre infrastructure and generates infrastructure revenue through its infrastructure company, Edotco.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Axiata Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Axiata Group (AXXTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Axiata Group (OTCPK: AXXTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Axiata Group's (AXXTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Axiata Group.

Q

What is the target price for Axiata Group (AXXTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Axiata Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Axiata Group (AXXTF)?

A

The stock price for Axiata Group (OTCPK: AXXTF) is $0.8713 last updated Mon Jan 24 2022 18:18:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Axiata Group (AXXTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Axiata Group.

Q

When is Axiata Group (OTCPK:AXXTF) reporting earnings?

A

Axiata Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Axiata Group (AXXTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Axiata Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Axiata Group (AXXTF) operate in?

A

Axiata Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.