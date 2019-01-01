Axiata Group Bhd is a telecommunications company. It primarily provides mobile and infrastructure services and operates in six main geographic areas: Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Cambodia. Mobile services are derived through controlling interests in five mobile operators: Celcom in Malaysia, XL in Indonesia, Dialog in Sri Lanka, Robi in Bangladesh, and Smart in Cambodia. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Malaysia and Indonesia. It also owns mobile tower and fibre infrastructure and generates infrastructure revenue through its infrastructure company, Edotco.