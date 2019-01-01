Axion Power International Inc is an innovative energy solutions company that pioneered the development of carbon/ lead batteries. It develops, designs, manufactures and sells energy storage components and devices based on its patented PbC technology. Further, it sells batteries, energy storage systems, and engineering services as part of product offerings, and it assists battery end users to adapt batteries to applications where a wide voltage window, fast recharge and long life benefits are required. The business activities of the group are geographically functioned through the region of United States.