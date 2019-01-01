QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Axion Power International Inc is an innovative energy solutions company that pioneered the development of carbon/ lead batteries. It develops, designs, manufactures and sells energy storage components and devices based on its patented PbC technology. Further, it sells batteries, energy storage systems, and engineering services as part of product offerings, and it assists battery end users to adapt batteries to applications where a wide voltage window, fast recharge and long life benefits are required. The business activities of the group are geographically functioned through the region of United States.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Axion Power International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Axion Power International (AXPWQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Axion Power International (OTCEM: AXPWQ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Axion Power International's (AXPWQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Axion Power International.

Q

What is the target price for Axion Power International (AXPWQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Axion Power International

Q

Current Stock Price for Axion Power International (AXPWQ)?

A

The stock price for Axion Power International (OTCEM: AXPWQ) is $0.000001 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 14:31:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Axion Power International (AXPWQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Axion Power International.

Q

When is Axion Power International (OTCEM:AXPWQ) reporting earnings?

A

Axion Power International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Axion Power International (AXPWQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Axion Power International.

Q

What sector and industry does Axion Power International (AXPWQ) operate in?

A

Axion Power International is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.