QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.06
Mkt Cap
4.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
138.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
AXMIN Inc a development stage exploration company. It is engaged in the exploration of mineral properties in Central, East, and West Africa. The company explores gold. Its projects include the Passendro gold project, which is situated on a portion of the Bambari property in the Central African Republic; and the Senegal project located in the Birimian belt of eastern Senegal. It has one reportable operating segment being Mineral Exploration and Development.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AXMIN Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AXMIN (AXMIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AXMIN (OTCPK: AXMIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AXMIN's (AXMIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AXMIN.

Q

What is the target price for AXMIN (AXMIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AXMIN

Q

Current Stock Price for AXMIN (AXMIF)?

A

The stock price for AXMIN (OTCPK: AXMIF) is $0.034 last updated Mon Dec 13 2021 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AXMIN (AXMIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AXMIN.

Q

When is AXMIN (OTCPK:AXMIF) reporting earnings?

A

AXMIN does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AXMIN (AXMIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AXMIN.

Q

What sector and industry does AXMIN (AXMIF) operate in?

A

AXMIN is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.