Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
Axfood AB operates food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. Its operating segments include Willys, Hemkop, Dagab, and Snabbgross. The Willys segment operates two discount grocery chains: Willys and Eurocash. Willys is Sweden's primary discount market chain, while Eurocash serves mainly the Norwegian-Swedish border. This segment contributes to the majority of the company's revenue. Hemkop offers a wide range of fresh products for meal solutions. Dagab is engaged in the wholesale purchasing and logistics business. Narlivs operates within this segment as a wholesaler serving independent grocers and convenience retailers. Snabbgross is a restaurant wholesaler, catering primarily to cafes, fast-food establishments, and high-end restaurants.

Axfood Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Axfood (AXFOY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Axfood (OTCPK: AXFOY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Axfood's (AXFOY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Axfood.

Q

What is the target price for Axfood (AXFOY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Axfood

Q

Current Stock Price for Axfood (AXFOY)?

A

The stock price for Axfood (OTCPK: AXFOY) is $25.51 last updated Fri May 07 2021 13:30:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Axfood (AXFOY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 9, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 18, 2015.

Q

When is Axfood (OTCPK:AXFOY) reporting earnings?

A

Axfood does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Axfood (AXFOY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Axfood.

Q

What sector and industry does Axfood (AXFOY) operate in?

A

Axfood is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.