Axfood AB operates food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. Its operating segments include Willys, Hemkop, Dagab, and Snabbgross. The Willys segment operates two discount grocery chains: Willys and Eurocash. Willys is Sweden's primary discount market chain, while Eurocash serves mainly the Norwegian-Swedish border. This segment contributes to the majority of the company's revenue. Hemkop offers a wide range of fresh products for meal solutions. Dagab is engaged in the wholesale purchasing and logistics business. Narlivs operates within this segment as a wholesaler serving independent grocers and convenience retailers. Snabbgross is a restaurant wholesaler, catering primarily to cafes, fast-food establishments, and high-end restaurants.