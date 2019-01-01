|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Axfood (OTCPK: AXFOY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Axfood.
There is no analysis for Axfood
The stock price for Axfood (OTCPK: AXFOY) is $25.51 last updated Fri May 07 2021 13:30:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 9, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 18, 2015.
Axfood does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Axfood.
Axfood is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.