|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Allixon International (OTCEM: AXCP) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Allixon International.
There is no analysis for Allixon International
The stock price for Allixon International (OTCEM: AXCP) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 19:34:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Allixon International.
Allixon International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Allixon International.
Allixon International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.