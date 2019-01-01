Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp formerly Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc is a renewable energy asset developer, with emphasis on photovoltaic solar and wind energy. The company pursues, develops, finances, owns and operates solar energy projects from various stages of development life cycles through commercial operation. Atlantic has approximately 60 megawatts. The company's greenfield pipeline includes more than 350 MW of utility scale solar projects at various stages of development in Canada, Europe, South and Central America.