Sector: Utilities.Industry: Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers
Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp formerly Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc is a renewable energy asset developer, with emphasis on photovoltaic solar and wind energy. The company pursues, develops, finances, owns and operates solar energy projects from various stages of development life cycles through commercial operation. Atlantic has approximately 60 megawatts. The company's greenfield pipeline includes more than 350 MW of utility scale solar projects at various stages of development in Canada, Europe, South and Central America.

Atlantic Power Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Atlantic Power (AWSL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Atlantic Power (OTCPK: AWSL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Atlantic Power's (AWSL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Atlantic Power.

Q

What is the target price for Atlantic Power (AWSL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Atlantic Power

Q

Current Stock Price for Atlantic Power (AWSL)?

A

The stock price for Atlantic Power (OTCPK: AWSL) is $0.061 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:35:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Atlantic Power (AWSL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Atlantic Power.

Q

When is Atlantic Power (OTCPK:AWSL) reporting earnings?

A

Atlantic Power does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Atlantic Power (AWSL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Atlantic Power.

Q

What sector and industry does Atlantic Power (AWSL) operate in?

A

Atlantic Power is in the Utilities sector and Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.