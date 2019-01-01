QQQ
A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose trust established to invest in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. The company has opened approximately 32 locations, bringing the total number of A&W restaurants to approximately 854, of which almost 845 are franchised and nine are owned and operated corporately. It has granted A&W Food Services of Canada Inc, a license to use the A&W trade-marks to market Root Beer in cans and bottles to the retail grocery trad as well as its acts as a franchisor of hamburger quick service restaurants in Canada.

A&W Revenue Royalties Inc Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy A&W Revenue Royalties Inc (AWRRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of A&W Revenue Royalties Inc (OTC: AWRRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are A&W Revenue Royalties Inc's (AWRRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for A&W Revenue Royalties Inc.

Q

What is the target price for A&W Revenue Royalties Inc (AWRRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for A&W Revenue Royalties Inc

Q

Current Stock Price for A&W Revenue Royalties Inc (AWRRF)?

A

The stock price for A&W Revenue Royalties Inc (OTC: AWRRF) is $31.72 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 17:38:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does A&W Revenue Royalties Inc (AWRRF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 31, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 12, 2018.

Q

When is A&W Revenue Royalties Inc (OTC:AWRRF) reporting earnings?

A

A&W Revenue Royalties Inc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is A&W Revenue Royalties Inc (AWRRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for A&W Revenue Royalties Inc.

Q

What sector and industry does A&W Revenue Royalties Inc (AWRRF) operate in?

A

A&W Revenue Royalties Inc is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.