Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/812.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.53 - 1.37
Mkt Cap
32.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
42.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Ameriwest Lithium Inc is a junior mining company with a focus on identifying and evaluating mineral resource projects for further exploration and future development. It is focused on exploring the ESN Project located in White Pine County, Nevada.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ameriwest Lithium Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ameriwest Lithium (AWLIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ameriwest Lithium (OTCPK: AWLIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ameriwest Lithium's (AWLIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ameriwest Lithium.

Q

What is the target price for Ameriwest Lithium (AWLIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ameriwest Lithium

Q

Current Stock Price for Ameriwest Lithium (AWLIF)?

A

The stock price for Ameriwest Lithium (OTCPK: AWLIF) is $0.7702 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:56:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ameriwest Lithium (AWLIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ameriwest Lithium.

Q

When is Ameriwest Lithium (OTCPK:AWLIF) reporting earnings?

A

Ameriwest Lithium does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ameriwest Lithium (AWLIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ameriwest Lithium.

Q

What sector and industry does Ameriwest Lithium (AWLIF) operate in?

A

Ameriwest Lithium is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.