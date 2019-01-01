Avistar Communications Corp creates technology that provides the missing critical element in unified communications: bringing people in organizations face-to-face, through enhanced communications for the true collaboration anytime, anyplace. The company's solutions include Bandwidth Management, CEBP, Firewall Traversal and Enterprise Endpoints. Its products include Avistar C3 Communicator, Avistar C3 Conference, Avistar C3 Command, Avistar C3 Call Control and Avistar C3 Media Engine.