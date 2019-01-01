QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
Avistar Communications Corp creates technology that provides the missing critical element in unified communications: bringing people in organizations face-to-face, through enhanced communications for the true collaboration anytime, anyplace. The company's solutions include Bandwidth Management, CEBP, Firewall Traversal and Enterprise Endpoints. Its products include Avistar C3 Communicator, Avistar C3 Conference, Avistar C3 Command, Avistar C3 Call Control and Avistar C3 Media Engine.

Avistar Communications Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Avistar Communications (AVSR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Avistar Communications (OTCEM: AVSR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Avistar Communications's (AVSR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Avistar Communications.

Q

What is the target price for Avistar Communications (AVSR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Avistar Communications

Q

Current Stock Price for Avistar Communications (AVSR)?

A

The stock price for Avistar Communications (OTCEM: AVSR) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 19:25:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Avistar Communications (AVSR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Avistar Communications.

Q

When is Avistar Communications (OTCEM:AVSR) reporting earnings?

A

Avistar Communications does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Avistar Communications (AVSR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Avistar Communications.

Q

What sector and industry does Avistar Communications (AVSR) operate in?

A

Avistar Communications is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.