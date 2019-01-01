QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Averox Inc is a provider of software solutions, engineering and telecommunications network deployment services, systems integration, alternative energy solutions, and related support services for both large and small companies.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Averox Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Averox (AVRI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Averox (OTCPK: AVRI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Averox's (AVRI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Averox.

Q

What is the target price for Averox (AVRI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Averox

Q

Current Stock Price for Averox (AVRI)?

A

The stock price for Averox (OTCPK: AVRI) is $0.0701 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:11:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Averox (AVRI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Averox.

Q

When is Averox (OTCPK:AVRI) reporting earnings?

A

Averox does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Averox (AVRI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Averox.

Q

What sector and industry does Averox (AVRI) operate in?

A

Averox is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.