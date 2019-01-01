|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Avrupa Minerals (OTCPK: AVPMF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Avrupa Minerals.
There is no analysis for Avrupa Minerals
The stock price for Avrupa Minerals (OTCPK: AVPMF) is $0.0565 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 16:31:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Avrupa Minerals.
Avrupa Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Avrupa Minerals.
Avrupa Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.