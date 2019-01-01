QQQ
Avrupa Minerals Ltd is a junior exploration and development company directed to the discovery of mineral deposits using a hybrid prospect generator business model. It holds one fully-funded flagship copper-zinc VMS project in Portugal, the Alvalade Joint Venture, and is in the process of re-acquiring its Slivovo Gold Deposit in Kosovo. The company is actively reviewing other attractive precious and base metal opportunities around Europe.

Avrupa Minerals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Avrupa Minerals (AVPMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Avrupa Minerals (OTCPK: AVPMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Avrupa Minerals's (AVPMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Avrupa Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Avrupa Minerals (AVPMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Avrupa Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Avrupa Minerals (AVPMF)?

A

The stock price for Avrupa Minerals (OTCPK: AVPMF) is $0.0565 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 16:31:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Avrupa Minerals (AVPMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Avrupa Minerals.

Q

When is Avrupa Minerals (OTCPK:AVPMF) reporting earnings?

A

Avrupa Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Avrupa Minerals (AVPMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Avrupa Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Avrupa Minerals (AVPMF) operate in?

A

Avrupa Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.