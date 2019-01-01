QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/11.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.13 - 2.79
Mkt Cap
6.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.46
Shares
34.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Arvana Inc is a shell company. It seeks to identify and evaluate alternative business opportunities.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Arvana Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Arvana (AVNI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arvana (OTCPK: AVNI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Arvana's (AVNI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Arvana.

Q

What is the target price for Arvana (AVNI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Arvana

Q

Current Stock Price for Arvana (AVNI)?

A

The stock price for Arvana (OTCPK: AVNI) is $0.19675 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 20:14:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arvana (AVNI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Arvana.

Q

When is Arvana (OTCPK:AVNI) reporting earnings?

A

Arvana does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Arvana (AVNI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arvana.

Q

What sector and industry does Arvana (AVNI) operate in?

A

Arvana is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.