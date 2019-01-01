Avalon Advanced Materials Inc is a mineral exploration and development company. It operates primarily in Canada with a focus on rare metals and minerals, including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium. The company is currently focusing on its Nechalacho Rare Earth Elements Project at Thor Lake, Separation Rapids Lithium Project near Kenora, Ontario, and its East Kemptville Tin-Indium Project in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia.