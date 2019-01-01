QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/126.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.28
Mkt Cap
35.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
383.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Avalon Advanced Materials Inc is a mineral exploration and development company. It operates primarily in Canada with a focus on rare metals and minerals, including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium. The company is currently focusing on its Nechalacho Rare Earth Elements Project at Thor Lake, Separation Rapids Lithium Project near Kenora, Ontario, and its East Kemptville Tin-Indium Project in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia.

Avalon Advanced Materials Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Avalon Advanced Materials (AVLNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCQB: AVLNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Avalon Advanced Materials's (AVLNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Avalon Advanced Materials.

Q

What is the target price for Avalon Advanced Materials (AVLNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Avalon Advanced Materials

Q

Current Stock Price for Avalon Advanced Materials (AVLNF)?

A

The stock price for Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCQB: AVLNF) is $0.0929 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:53:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Avalon Advanced Materials (AVLNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Avalon Advanced Materials.

Q

When is Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCQB:AVLNF) reporting earnings?

A

Avalon Advanced Materials does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Avalon Advanced Materials (AVLNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Avalon Advanced Materials.

Q

What sector and industry does Avalon Advanced Materials (AVLNF) operate in?

A

Avalon Advanced Materials is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.