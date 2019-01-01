QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.09 - 0.41
Mkt Cap
11.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
97M
Outstanding
Avricore Health Inc is a total health innovator capitalizing on technological advancements and consumer health trends, offering consumers, health providers and life-science companies the ability to take control of both spending and health outcomes. It intends to be the health data company and is utilizing point-of-care technologies within community pharmacy.

Avricore Health Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Avricore Health (AVCRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Avricore Health (OTCQB: AVCRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Avricore Health's (AVCRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Avricore Health.

Q

What is the target price for Avricore Health (AVCRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Avricore Health

Q

Current Stock Price for Avricore Health (AVCRF)?

A

The stock price for Avricore Health (OTCQB: AVCRF) is $0.12 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:33:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Avricore Health (AVCRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Avricore Health.

Q

When is Avricore Health (OTCQB:AVCRF) reporting earnings?

A

Avricore Health does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Avricore Health (AVCRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Avricore Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Avricore Health (AVCRF) operate in?

A

Avricore Health is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.