Range
16.07 - 16.84
Vol / Avg.
44.8K/30.2K
Div / Yield
0.22/1.33%
52 Wk
10.38 - 17.65
Mkt Cap
672.1M
Payout Ratio
18.49
Open
16.14
P/E
17.5
EPS
0.24
Shares
41.2M
Outstanding
Altius Minerals Corp is engaged in the business of obtaining diversified mining royalty. It holds interests in mining operations that produce metals and minerals such as copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and potash. The corporation also holds other pre-development stage royalty interests and various earlier stage royalties. It is engaged in the operating segments of MineralRoyalties, Renewable Royalties and Project Generation.

Altius Minerals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Altius Minerals (ATUSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Altius Minerals (OTCQX: ATUSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Altius Minerals's (ATUSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Altius Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Altius Minerals (ATUSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Altius Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Altius Minerals (ATUSF)?

A

The stock price for Altius Minerals (OTCQX: ATUSF) is $16.32 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:56:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Altius Minerals (ATUSF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 20, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 5, 2018.

Q

When is Altius Minerals (OTCQX:ATUSF) reporting earnings?

A

Altius Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Altius Minerals (ATUSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Altius Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Altius Minerals (ATUSF) operate in?

A

Altius Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.