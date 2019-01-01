QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/45.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.68 - 0.79
Mkt Cap
2.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
3.3B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Ascott Residence Trust, or ART, is a hospitality trust focusing on serviced residences, hotels, rental housing and student accommodation. Following its merger with Ascendas Hospitality Trust in December 2019, its portfolio is currently valued at more than SGD 6.7 billion, consisting of 86 properties with more than 16,000 units. Its properties are spread across 38 cities in 15 countries globally. Its main markets include the United States, France, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, China and Australia. The trust is a stapled unit comprising Ascott REIT, which is managed by manager Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited and Ascott Business Trust, which is managed by trustee-manager Ascott Business Trust Management Pte. Ltd. Parent CapitaLand owns around a 40% stake in ART.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ascott Residence Trust Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ascott Residence Trust (ATTRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ascott Residence Trust (OTC: ATTRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ascott Residence Trust's (ATTRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ascott Residence Trust.

Q

What is the target price for Ascott Residence Trust (ATTRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ascott Residence Trust

Q

Current Stock Price for Ascott Residence Trust (ATTRF)?

A

The stock price for Ascott Residence Trust (OTC: ATTRF) is $0.73 last updated Thu Feb 18 2021 14:33:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ascott Residence Trust (ATTRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ascott Residence Trust.

Q

When is Ascott Residence Trust (OTC:ATTRF) reporting earnings?

A

Ascott Residence Trust does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ascott Residence Trust (ATTRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ascott Residence Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Ascott Residence Trust (ATTRF) operate in?

A

Ascott Residence Trust is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.