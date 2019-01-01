QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.02
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
5.3B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Auto Italia Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company and its subsidiaries are engaged in import, marketing, distribution, and provision of after-sales service of Italian Maserati branded cars. The company operates in three segments. The cars segment is engaged in the trading of cars and related accessories and the provision of car repairing services. The financial investments and services segment provides provision for financing and corporate finance services and investments in securities. And Property investment segment. The company derives the maximum revenue from the Cars segment. It has its operations located in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Macau and earns the highest revenue from Hong Kong.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Auto Italia Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Auto Italia Holdings (ATTGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Auto Italia Holdings (OTCPK: ATTGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Auto Italia Holdings's (ATTGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Auto Italia Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Auto Italia Holdings (ATTGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Auto Italia Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Auto Italia Holdings (ATTGF)?

A

The stock price for Auto Italia Holdings (OTCPK: ATTGF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Auto Italia Holdings (ATTGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Auto Italia Holdings.

Q

When is Auto Italia Holdings (OTCPK:ATTGF) reporting earnings?

A

Auto Italia Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Auto Italia Holdings (ATTGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Auto Italia Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Auto Italia Holdings (ATTGF) operate in?

A

Auto Italia Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.