Auto Italia Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company and its subsidiaries are engaged in import, marketing, distribution, and provision of after-sales service of Italian Maserati branded cars. The company operates in three segments. The cars segment is engaged in the trading of cars and related accessories and the provision of car repairing services. The financial investments and services segment provides provision for financing and corporate finance services and investments in securities. And Property investment segment. The company derives the maximum revenue from the Cars segment. It has its operations located in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Macau and earns the highest revenue from Hong Kong.