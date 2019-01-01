QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
165.87 - 165.87
Mkt Cap
769.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
4.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Autoneum Holding AG is a manufacturer of multifunctional and lightweight components for automobiles. The group specializes in heat and noise protection technologies and offers various products such as engine covers, interior floors, underbodies, body treatments, measurement systems, and specialist articles. Its customers include the majority of truck and passenger vehicle manufacturers worldwide. Geographically, Autoneum's largest end-markets are North America and Europe, with a strong focus on the United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Autoneum Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Autoneum Holding (ATNNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Autoneum Holding (OTCPK: ATNNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Autoneum Holding's (ATNNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Autoneum Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Autoneum Holding (ATNNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Autoneum Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Autoneum Holding (ATNNF)?

A

The stock price for Autoneum Holding (OTCPK: ATNNF) is $165.87 last updated Tue Sep 28 2021 15:04:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Autoneum Holding (ATNNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Autoneum Holding.

Q

When is Autoneum Holding (OTCPK:ATNNF) reporting earnings?

A

Autoneum Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Autoneum Holding (ATNNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Autoneum Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Autoneum Holding (ATNNF) operate in?

A

Autoneum Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.