Autoneum Holding AG is a manufacturer of multifunctional and lightweight components for automobiles. The group specializes in heat and noise protection technologies and offers various products such as engine covers, interior floors, underbodies, body treatments, measurement systems, and specialist articles. Its customers include the majority of truck and passenger vehicle manufacturers worldwide. Geographically, Autoneum's largest end-markets are North America and Europe, with a strong focus on the United States.