There is no Press for this Ticker
Atmofizer Technologies Inc is focused on air purification and surface cleaning technology. Its product ATMOFIZER ONE improves indoor air quality in personal spaces by reducing quantities of animate and inanimate suspended ultra-fine particles from treated air by promoting rapid agglomeration and gravitational settling coupled with UV light treatment to reduce concentrations of viable virus* and bacterium* among suspended particles in treated air.

Atmofizer Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Atmofizer Technologies (ATMFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Atmofizer Technologies (OTCPK: ATMFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Atmofizer Technologies's (ATMFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Atmofizer Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Atmofizer Technologies (ATMFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Atmofizer Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Atmofizer Technologies (ATMFF)?

A

The stock price for Atmofizer Technologies (OTCPK: ATMFF) is $0.15245 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 18:47:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Atmofizer Technologies (ATMFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Atmofizer Technologies.

Q

When is Atmofizer Technologies (OTCPK:ATMFF) reporting earnings?

A

Atmofizer Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Atmofizer Technologies (ATMFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Atmofizer Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Atmofizer Technologies (ATMFF) operate in?

A

Atmofizer Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.