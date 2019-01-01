Aether Catalyst Solutions Inc is focused on providing an order of magnitude cost reduction in catalytic converter catalysts, while meeting, or exceeding government emission standards. It is working to quickly advance its technology through rapid screening of new materials directed at enhancing end of life conversion levels after accelerated aging. The company's primary focus has been on automotive applications where it is looking to replace precious metals in automotive catalysts for gasoline powered engines. The company's first commercial products will be for small motors that are lightly regulated, but are, nonetheless, significant contributors, especially in urban areas, to air pollution.