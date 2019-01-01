QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.04 - 0.04
Vol / Avg.
5K/94K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.06
Mkt Cap
7.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.04
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
177.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Aston Bay Holdings Ltd is an exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the exploration and development of gold and base metal deposits in Virginia, USA and Nunavut, Canada. Its projects are Buckingham Gold property, Virginia Gold Belt, Polymetallic Base, and Precious metals, Storm Copper Project, and Seal Zinc deposit.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Aston Bay Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aston Bay Holdings (ATBHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aston Bay Holdings (OTCQB: ATBHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aston Bay Holdings's (ATBHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aston Bay Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Aston Bay Holdings (ATBHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aston Bay Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Aston Bay Holdings (ATBHF)?

A

The stock price for Aston Bay Holdings (OTCQB: ATBHF) is $0.0401 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aston Bay Holdings (ATBHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aston Bay Holdings.

Q

When is Aston Bay Holdings (OTCQB:ATBHF) reporting earnings?

A

Aston Bay Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aston Bay Holdings (ATBHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aston Bay Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Aston Bay Holdings (ATBHF) operate in?

A

Aston Bay Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.