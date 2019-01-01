QQQ
Range
9.23 - 9.3
Vol / Avg.
4.2K/5.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.42 - 10.07
Mkt Cap
15.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.27
P/E
-
EPS
0.27
Shares
1.6B
Outstanding
Atlantia is an Italian industrial company that primarily operates motorways and airports. It operates through the following segments: Italian motorways, overseas motorways, Abertis group, Italian airports, overseas airports, and Atlantia, among other activities. The motorways segments, which constitute the vast majority of company revenue, are engaged in the construction, maintenance, and management of toll roads globally. Airport operations consist of revenue derived from the operation of the Fiumicino and Ciampino airports in Italy and the three airports of Nice, Cannes-Mandelieu, and Saint Tropez in France. Other services include electronic tolling development and various engineering and maintenance activities.

Analyst Ratings

Atlantia Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Atlantia (ATASY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Atlantia (OTCPK: ATASY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Atlantia's (ATASY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Atlantia.

Q

What is the target price for Atlantia (ATASY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Atlantia

Q

Current Stock Price for Atlantia (ATASY)?

A

The stock price for Atlantia (OTCPK: ATASY) is $9.29 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:15:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Atlantia (ATASY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 12, 2012 to stockholders of record on November 19, 2012.

Q

When is Atlantia (OTCPK:ATASY) reporting earnings?

A

Atlantia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Atlantia (ATASY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Atlantia.

Q

What sector and industry does Atlantia (ATASY) operate in?

A

Atlantia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.