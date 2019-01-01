Atlantia is an Italian industrial company that primarily operates motorways and airports. It operates through the following segments: Italian motorways, overseas motorways, Abertis group, Italian airports, overseas airports, and Atlantia, among other activities. The motorways segments, which constitute the vast majority of company revenue, are engaged in the construction, maintenance, and management of toll roads globally. Airport operations consist of revenue derived from the operation of the Fiumicino and Ciampino airports in Italy and the three airports of Nice, Cannes-Mandelieu, and Saint Tropez in France. Other services include electronic tolling development and various engineering and maintenance activities.