Atacadao SA has three operating segments. The Retail segment comprises the operations of Carrefour-branded hypermarket, supermarket, and convenience store formats as well as drugstores, gas stations and e-commerce platforms for the sale of non-food goods. The Cash and Carry segment, which is the key revenue driver, comprises the operations of wholesale and cash carry stores that operate under the Atacadao brand. The Financial Solutions segment provides credit cards and consumer financing to its customers. Substantially, all of the group's revenues are derived from operations in Brazil.