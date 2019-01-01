QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14.54 - 17.98
Mkt Cap
7.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
1.28
Shares
496.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
Atacadao SA has three operating segments. The Retail segment comprises the operations of Carrefour-branded hypermarket, supermarket, and convenience store formats as well as drugstores, gas stations and e-commerce platforms for the sale of non-food goods. The Cash and Carry segment, which is the key revenue driver, comprises the operations of wholesale and cash carry stores that operate under the Atacadao brand. The Financial Solutions segment provides credit cards and consumer financing to its customers. Substantially, all of the group's revenues are derived from operations in Brazil.

Analyst Ratings

Atacadao Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Atacadao (ATAAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Atacadao (OTCPK: ATAAY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Atacadao's (ATAAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Atacadao.

Q

What is the target price for Atacadao (ATAAY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Atacadao

Q

Current Stock Price for Atacadao (ATAAY)?

A

The stock price for Atacadao (OTCPK: ATAAY) is $14.5447 last updated Thu Aug 12 2021 19:34:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Atacadao (ATAAY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Atacadao.

Q

When is Atacadao (OTCPK:ATAAY) reporting earnings?

A

Atacadao does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Atacadao (ATAAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Atacadao.

Q

What sector and industry does Atacadao (ATAAY) operate in?

A

Atacadao is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.