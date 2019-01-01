QQQ
ASR Nederland NV is an insurance company. The company offers a variety of insurance policies to its customers. The business segments are Non-life; Life; Asset Management; Distribution and Services and Holding and Other. The Non-life insurance entities offer Non-life insurance contracts. Its life insurance entities offer financial products such as life insurance contracts and life insurance contracts on behalf of policyholders. The Asset Management segment involves all activities related to asset management including investment property management. Its Distribution and Services segment includes the activities related to the distribution of insurance contracts.

ASR Nederland Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ASR Nederland (ASRRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ASR Nederland (OTCGM: ASRRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ASR Nederland's (ASRRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ASR Nederland.

Q

What is the target price for ASR Nederland (ASRRF) stock?

A

The latest price target for ASR Nederland (OTCGM: ASRRF) was reported by Morgan Stanley on July 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ASRRF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ASR Nederland (ASRRF)?

A

The stock price for ASR Nederland (OTCGM: ASRRF) is $31.8674 last updated Thu Jul 09 2020 18:30:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ASR Nederland (ASRRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ASR Nederland.

Q

When is ASR Nederland (OTCGM:ASRRF) reporting earnings?

A

ASR Nederland does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ASR Nederland (ASRRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ASR Nederland.

Q

What sector and industry does ASR Nederland (ASRRF) operate in?

A

ASR Nederland is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.