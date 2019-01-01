Matthews International Funds Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF (ARCA:ASIA), Quotes and News Summary

|Open25.200
|Close25.200
|Vol / Avg.0 / 128.000
|Mkt Cap-
|Day Range25.200 - 25.200
|52 Wk Range24.552 - 25.469
Matthews International Funds Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF (ARCA: ASIA) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open25.200
|Close25.200
|Vol / Avg.0 / 128.000
|Mkt Cap-
|Day Range25.200 - 25.200
|52 Wk Range24.552 - 25.469
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2013-08-08
|Jefferies
|-
|Maintains
|Hold
|Raises
|11.00
|12.00
|2013-02-05
|Deutsche Bank
|-
|Maintains
|Hold
|Lowers
|13.20
|12.10
|2013-02-05
|Jefferies
|-
|Maintains
|Hold
|Lowers
|11.50
|11.00
|2012-11-01
|Jefferies
|-
|Maintains
|Hold
|Raises
|10.50
|11.50
You can purchase shares of Matthews International Funds Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF (ARCA: ASIA) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Matthews International Funds Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF.
The latest price target for Matthews International Funds Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF (ARCA: ASIA) was reported by Jefferies on Thursday, August 8, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting ASIA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -52.38% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Matthews International Funds Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF (ARCA: ASIA) is $25.1997 last updated Today at October 10, 2023 at 10:30 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for Matthews International Funds Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF.
Matthews International Funds Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Matthews International Funds Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF.
