Ascendant Resources Inc is a mining company. The company is engaged in evaluating resource opportunities. It is focused on its own producing El Mochito zinc, silver and lead mine. The El Mochito mine is located in north-western Honduras. The underground operation takes advantage of selective and bulk underground mining methods to mine multiple flat lying manto deposits and high-grade vertical chimneys, producing zinc and lead concentrates with silver credits. It also holds an interest in Lagoa Salgada Project.