Range
0.17 - 0.17
Vol / Avg.
0.7K/8.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.12 - 0.55
Mkt Cap
18.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.17
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
109.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Ascendant Resources Inc is a mining company. The company is engaged in evaluating resource opportunities. It is focused on its own producing El Mochito zinc, silver and lead mine. The El Mochito mine is located in north-western Honduras. The underground operation takes advantage of selective and bulk underground mining methods to mine multiple flat lying manto deposits and high-grade vertical chimneys, producing zinc and lead concentrates with silver credits. It also holds an interest in Lagoa Salgada Project.

Analyst Ratings

Ascendant Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ascendant Resources (ASDRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ascendant Resources (OTCQB: ASDRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ascendant Resources's (ASDRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ascendant Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Ascendant Resources (ASDRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ascendant Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Ascendant Resources (ASDRF)?

A

The stock price for Ascendant Resources (OTCQB: ASDRF) is $0.1729 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ascendant Resources (ASDRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ascendant Resources.

Q

When is Ascendant Resources (OTCQB:ASDRF) reporting earnings?

A

Ascendant Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ascendant Resources (ASDRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ascendant Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Ascendant Resources (ASDRF) operate in?

A

Ascendant Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.