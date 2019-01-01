QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 1.14
Mkt Cap
70.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.02
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Ascletis Pharma Inc is a research and development driven biotechnology company which provides medical solutions in the field of antiviral, cancer, and fatty liver diseases. The products in the pipeline include HCV, HBV, ASC09, and ASC06. It currently has five anti-viral drug discovery and development programs, including two HCV drug candidates near commercial-stage and one HIV drug candidate that has completed a phase IIa clinical trial. Geographically, it operates in Mainland China and other countries.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ascletis Pharma Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ascletis Pharma (ASCLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ascletis Pharma (OTCPK: ASCLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ascletis Pharma's (ASCLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ascletis Pharma.

Q

What is the target price for Ascletis Pharma (ASCLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ascletis Pharma

Q

Current Stock Price for Ascletis Pharma (ASCLF)?

A

The stock price for Ascletis Pharma (OTCPK: ASCLF) is $0.065 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 16:48:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ascletis Pharma (ASCLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ascletis Pharma.

Q

When is Ascletis Pharma (OTCPK:ASCLF) reporting earnings?

A

Ascletis Pharma does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ascletis Pharma (ASCLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ascletis Pharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Ascletis Pharma (ASCLF) operate in?

A

Ascletis Pharma is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.