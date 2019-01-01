Ascletis Pharma Inc is a research and development driven biotechnology company which provides medical solutions in the field of antiviral, cancer, and fatty liver diseases. The products in the pipeline include HCV, HBV, ASC09, and ASC06. It currently has five anti-viral drug discovery and development programs, including two HCV drug candidates near commercial-stage and one HIV drug candidate that has completed a phase IIa clinical trial. Geographically, it operates in Mainland China and other countries.