Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Beverages
Aristocrat Group Corp is a United States based company engaged in distilled spirits industry, with a focus on the Vodka segment. The company is focused on developing the distilled spirits line of business.

Analyst Ratings

Aristocrat Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aristocrat Group (ASCC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aristocrat Group (OTCPK: ASCC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aristocrat Group's (ASCC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aristocrat Group.

Q

What is the target price for Aristocrat Group (ASCC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aristocrat Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Aristocrat Group (ASCC)?

A

The stock price for Aristocrat Group (OTCPK: ASCC) is $0.0163 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:26:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aristocrat Group (ASCC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aristocrat Group.

Q

When is Aristocrat Group (OTCPK:ASCC) reporting earnings?

A

Aristocrat Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aristocrat Group (ASCC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aristocrat Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Aristocrat Group (ASCC) operate in?

A

Aristocrat Group is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.