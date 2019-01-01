QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.12 - 0.12
Mkt Cap
138.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Asia Standard International Group Ltd is an investment holding company. The company has diversified its business model across four main operating segments, Property sales, Property Leasing, Hotel and Travel, and Financial Investments. The majority of its revenue is derived from the Financial Investments segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Asia Standard Intl Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Asia Standard Intl Gr (ASASF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Asia Standard Intl Gr (OTCPK: ASASF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Asia Standard Intl Gr's (ASASF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Asia Standard Intl Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Asia Standard Intl Gr (ASASF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Asia Standard Intl Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Asia Standard Intl Gr (ASASF)?

A

The stock price for Asia Standard Intl Gr (OTCPK: ASASF) is $0.105 last updated Mon Jan 04 2021 14:34:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Asia Standard Intl Gr (ASASF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Asia Standard Intl Gr.

Q

When is Asia Standard Intl Gr (OTCPK:ASASF) reporting earnings?

A

Asia Standard Intl Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Asia Standard Intl Gr (ASASF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Asia Standard Intl Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Asia Standard Intl Gr (ASASF) operate in?

A

Asia Standard Intl Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.