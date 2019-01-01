QQQ
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Water Utilities
Artesian Resources Corp operates as the holding company of eight wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. It distributes and sells water, including water for public and private fire protection, to residential, commercial, industrial, municipal and utility customers in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company is focusing on a wide spectrum of activities, which include identifying new and dependable sources of water supply; developing wells, treatment plants and delivery systems to get water to customers.

Artesian Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Artesian Resources (ARTNB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Artesian Resources (OTCQB: ARTNB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Artesian Resources's (ARTNB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Artesian Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Artesian Resources (ARTNB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Artesian Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Artesian Resources (ARTNB)?

A

The stock price for Artesian Resources (OTCQB: ARTNB) is $44.65 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:55:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Artesian Resources (ARTNB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 22, 2013 to stockholders of record on February 7, 2013.

Q

When is Artesian Resources (OTCQB:ARTNB) reporting earnings?

A

Artesian Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Artesian Resources (ARTNB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Artesian Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Artesian Resources (ARTNB) operate in?

A

Artesian Resources is in the Utilities sector and Water Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.