Artesian Resources Corp operates as the holding company of eight wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. It distributes and sells water, including water for public and private fire protection, to residential, commercial, industrial, municipal and utility customers in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company is focusing on a wide spectrum of activities, which include identifying new and dependable sources of water supply; developing wells, treatment plants and delivery systems to get water to customers.