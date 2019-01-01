QQQ
Range
0.09 - 0.11
Vol / Avg.
51.3K/229.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.18
Mkt Cap
23.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.1
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
237.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Arch Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing products that manage surgery and interventional care faster and safer by using a novel approach to stop bleeding, control leaking, and provide other advantages during surgery and trauma care. The company's primary product candidate, collectively known as the AC5 Devices (AC5), is designed to achieve hemostasis in surgical procedures. The company operates its business operations in the United States.

Arch Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Arch Therapeutics (ARTH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arch Therapeutics (OTCQB: ARTH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Arch Therapeutics's (ARTH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Arch Therapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for Arch Therapeutics (ARTH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Arch Therapeutics (OTCQB: ARTH) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on July 27, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.50 expecting ARTH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1391.80% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Arch Therapeutics (ARTH)?

A

The stock price for Arch Therapeutics (OTCQB: ARTH) is $0.10055 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:03:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arch Therapeutics (ARTH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Arch Therapeutics.

Q

When is Arch Therapeutics (OTCQB:ARTH) reporting earnings?

A

Arch Therapeutics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Arch Therapeutics (ARTH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arch Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Arch Therapeutics (ARTH) operate in?

A

Arch Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.