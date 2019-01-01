|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Arch Therapeutics (OTCQB: ARTH) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Arch Therapeutics.
The latest price target for Arch Therapeutics (OTCQB: ARTH) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on July 27, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.50 expecting ARTH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1391.80% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Arch Therapeutics (OTCQB: ARTH) is $0.10055 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:03:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Arch Therapeutics.
Arch Therapeutics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Arch Therapeutics.
Arch Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.