Assura PLC is a healthcare facility REIT. The company operates one segment that develops, owns, and manages primary-care properties. All the company's revenue is generated in the United Kingdom. Assura seeks properties that are characterized by a secure and predictable income stream with an underpinning of inflation linkage. The company considers merger and acquisition investment to be a component of its operational growth strategy. It engages in relationship-building with general practitioners to secure investment opportunities.