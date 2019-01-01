ADP is a French airport operator. The group owns the three major commercial airports in Paris (Charles de Gaulle, Orly and Paris-Le Bourget) and has stakes in several international airports, including a portfolio of Turkish Airports, through its holding of TAV Airports, and a 31% indirect stake in Indian airports New Delhi and Hyderabad through its recent acquisition of GMR Airports. The group generates regulated and nonregulated revenue. Regulated revenue includes fees collected from takeoff and landing, passenger fees and security, whereas nonregulated revenue stems from commercial activities such as retail, food and beverage and advertising sales. In 2019, the group catered to 108 million passengers through its Parisian airport network.