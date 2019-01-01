QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.9 - 15.67
Mkt Cap
15.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
989.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Transportation Infrastructure
ADP is a French airport operator. The group owns the three major commercial airports in Paris (Charles de Gaulle, Orly and Paris-Le Bourget) and has stakes in several international airports, including a portfolio of Turkish Airports, through its holding of TAV Airports, and a 31% indirect stake in Indian airports New Delhi and Hyderabad through its recent acquisition of GMR Airports. The group generates regulated and nonregulated revenue. Regulated revenue includes fees collected from takeoff and landing, passenger fees and security, whereas nonregulated revenue stems from commercial activities such as retail, food and beverage and advertising sales. In 2019, the group catered to 108 million passengers through its Parisian airport network.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Aeroports de Paris Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aeroports de Paris (ARRPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aeroports de Paris (OTCPK: ARRPY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aeroports de Paris's (ARRPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aeroports de Paris.

Q

What is the target price for Aeroports de Paris (ARRPY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aeroports de Paris

Q

Current Stock Price for Aeroports de Paris (ARRPY)?

A

The stock price for Aeroports de Paris (OTCPK: ARRPY) is $15.6699 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 15:54:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aeroports de Paris (ARRPY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aeroports de Paris.

Q

When is Aeroports de Paris (OTCPK:ARRPY) reporting earnings?

A

Aeroports de Paris does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aeroports de Paris (ARRPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aeroports de Paris.

Q

What sector and industry does Aeroports de Paris (ARRPY) operate in?

A

Aeroports de Paris is in the Industrials sector and Transportation Infrastructure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.