Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.8K
Div / Yield
0.13/1.58%
52 Wk
7.38 - 13.62
Mkt Cap
2.2B
Payout Ratio
31.84
Open
-
P/E
28.13
EPS
0.69
Shares
272.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Arjo AB is a supplier of medical devices, services, and solutions in Sweden. It serves its services to private and public institutions with acute care and long-term care. The company's offering includes products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, therapeutic surfaces, venous thromboembolism (VTE) prevention and diagnostics. It also offers services such as training in connection with product sales. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Western Europe and also has a presence in North America; and the Rest of the World.

Arjo Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Arjo (ARRJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arjo (OTCPK: ARRJF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Arjo's (ARRJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Arjo.

Q

What is the target price for Arjo (ARRJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Arjo

Q

Current Stock Price for Arjo (ARRJF)?

A

The stock price for Arjo (OTCPK: ARRJF) is $7.94 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 19:46:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arjo (ARRJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Arjo.

Q

When is Arjo (OTCPK:ARRJF) reporting earnings?

A

Arjo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Arjo (ARRJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arjo.

Q

What sector and industry does Arjo (ARRJF) operate in?

A

Arjo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.