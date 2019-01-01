Archer Ltd is an international oilfield service company providing various oilfield products and services through its area organizations. Its services include platform drilling, land drilling, directional drilling, underbalanced drilling, modular rigs, engineering services, equipment rentals, wireline services, pressure control, pressure pumping, production monitoring, well imaging and integrity management tools. The reporting segments of the company are Eastern Hemisphere and the Western Hemisphere. Western Hemisphere comprises land drilling and related operations in Latin America, plus Frac Valve producing facility in North America. The Eastern Hemisphere segment contains platform drilling operations in the North Sea, plus global Oil Tools and Wireline Service, divisions.