Range
0.37 - 0.4
Vol / Avg.
0.4K/2.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.37 - 0.66
Mkt Cap
55.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.4
P/E
37.25
EPS
-0.07
Shares
148.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Archer Ltd is an international oilfield service company providing various oilfield products and services through its area organizations. Its services include platform drilling, land drilling, directional drilling, underbalanced drilling, modular rigs, engineering services, equipment rentals, wireline services, pressure control, pressure pumping, production monitoring, well imaging and integrity management tools. The reporting segments of the company are Eastern Hemisphere and the Western Hemisphere. Western Hemisphere comprises land drilling and related operations in Latin America, plus Frac Valve producing facility in North America. The Eastern Hemisphere segment contains platform drilling operations in the North Sea, plus global Oil Tools and Wireline Service, divisions.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Archer Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Archer (ARHVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Archer (OTCPK: ARHVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Archer's (ARHVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Archer.

Q

What is the target price for Archer (ARHVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Archer

Q

Current Stock Price for Archer (ARHVF)?

A

The stock price for Archer (OTCPK: ARHVF) is $0.3725 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:12:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Archer (ARHVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Archer.

Q

When is Archer (OTCPK:ARHVF) reporting earnings?

A

Archer does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Archer (ARHVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Archer.

Q

What sector and industry does Archer (ARHVF) operate in?

A

Archer is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.