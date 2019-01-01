QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.14 - 0.19
Vol / Avg.
334.1K/82.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.13 - 0.34
Mkt Cap
25.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.16
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
133.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 30, 2021, 8:27AM
ARHT Media Inc engages in the creation, transmission, and delivery of digital human hologram. The company offers HumaGrams that are interactive human holograms generated using Augmented Reality Holographic Technology (ARHT), which allows its customers to interact and conduct real-time e-commerce with consumers, as well as to provide analytics back towards retailers through the platform. This platform supports various markets, such as seminars, conferences, trade shows, corporate meetings, education, and live events, and digital signages. It has a business presence in Canada, the USA, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, of which key revenue is derived from the USA.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ARHT Media Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ARHT Media (ARHTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ARHT Media (OTCQB: ARHTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ARHT Media's (ARHTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ARHT Media.

Q

What is the target price for ARHT Media (ARHTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ARHT Media

Q

Current Stock Price for ARHT Media (ARHTF)?

A

The stock price for ARHT Media (OTCQB: ARHTF) is $0.19 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:58:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ARHT Media (ARHTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ARHT Media.

Q

When is ARHT Media (OTCQB:ARHTF) reporting earnings?

A

ARHT Media does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ARHT Media (ARHTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ARHT Media.

Q

What sector and industry does ARHT Media (ARHTF) operate in?

A

ARHT Media is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.