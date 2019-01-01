ARHT Media Inc engages in the creation, transmission, and delivery of digital human hologram. The company offers HumaGrams that are interactive human holograms generated using Augmented Reality Holographic Technology (ARHT), which allows its customers to interact and conduct real-time e-commerce with consumers, as well as to provide analytics back towards retailers through the platform. This platform supports various markets, such as seminars, conferences, trade shows, corporate meetings, education, and live events, and digital signages. It has a business presence in Canada, the USA, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, of which key revenue is derived from the USA.