Range
4.86 - 5.49
Vol / Avg.
24.6K/12.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.4 - 6.21
Mkt Cap
756.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.24
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
153.5M
Outstanding
Artemis Gold Inc is a Canadian based company. It is a growth-oriented gold development company. The company holds interests in the GK project and Blackwater Gold Project located in the British Columbia.

Artemis Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Artemis Gold (ARGTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Artemis Gold (OTCPK: ARGTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Artemis Gold's (ARGTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Artemis Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Artemis Gold (ARGTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Artemis Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Artemis Gold (ARGTF)?

A

The stock price for Artemis Gold (OTCPK: ARGTF) is $4.93 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:46:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Artemis Gold (ARGTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Artemis Gold.

Q

When is Artemis Gold (OTCPK:ARGTF) reporting earnings?

A

Artemis Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Artemis Gold (ARGTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Artemis Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Artemis Gold (ARGTF) operate in?

A

Artemis Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.