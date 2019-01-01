QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
262.88 - 343.5
Mkt Cap
15.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
2.06
Shares
51.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
argenx SE is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in the business of developing a pipeline of differentiated antibody-based therapies for the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its product pipeline includes product candidates such as ARGX-111, ARGX-109, ARGX-115, ARGX-112, and others. The company operates in the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and Luxembourg. It derives the majority of its revenues from Switzerland.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

argenx Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy argenx (ARGNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of argenx (OTCGM: ARGNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are argenx's (ARGNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for argenx.

Q

What is the target price for argenx (ARGNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for argenx

Q

Current Stock Price for argenx (ARGNF)?

A

The stock price for argenx (OTCGM: ARGNF) is $295.1149 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 16:44:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does argenx (ARGNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for argenx.

Q

When is argenx (OTCGM:ARGNF) reporting earnings?

A

argenx does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is argenx (ARGNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for argenx.

Q

What sector and industry does argenx (ARGNF) operate in?

A

argenx is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.