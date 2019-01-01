QQQ
Range
0.02 - 0.02
Vol / Avg.
120K/59.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.1
Mkt Cap
21M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.02
P/E
-
Shares
876.9M
Outstanding
Argent Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the exploration of silver, lead, copper, zinc and gold deposits in Australia. The company's project consists of Kempfield Polymetallic Project, West Wyalong, and Pine Ridge Gold Mine.

Argent Minerals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Argent Minerals (ARDNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Argent Minerals (OTCPK: ARDNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Argent Minerals's (ARDNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Argent Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Argent Minerals (ARDNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Argent Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Argent Minerals (ARDNF)?

A

The stock price for Argent Minerals (OTCPK: ARDNF) is $0.024 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:42:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Argent Minerals (ARDNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Argent Minerals.

Q

When is Argent Minerals (OTCPK:ARDNF) reporting earnings?

A

Argent Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Argent Minerals (ARDNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Argent Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Argent Minerals (ARDNF) operate in?

A

Argent Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.