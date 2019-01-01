QQQ
Ardent Leisure is an owner and operator of leisure assets. Its theme park operations are situated in Australia, including Dreamworld and WhiteWater World on the Gold Coast. The group also runs Main Event, a growing portfolio of family entertainment operations in the United States, offering bowling, arcade and various other leisure activities.

Ardent Leisure Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ardent Leisure Group (ARDLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ardent Leisure Group (OTCGM: ARDLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ardent Leisure Group's (ARDLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ardent Leisure Group.

Q

What is the target price for Ardent Leisure Group (ARDLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ardent Leisure Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Ardent Leisure Group (ARDLF)?

A

The stock price for Ardent Leisure Group (OTCGM: ARDLF) is $1.15 last updated Wed Oct 13 2021 18:55:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ardent Leisure Group (ARDLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ardent Leisure Group.

Q

When is Ardent Leisure Group (OTCGM:ARDLF) reporting earnings?

A

Ardent Leisure Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ardent Leisure Group (ARDLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ardent Leisure Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Ardent Leisure Group (ARDLF) operate in?

A

Ardent Leisure Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.