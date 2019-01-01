QQQ
Range
32.39 - 34.45
Vol / Avg.
0.8K/0.8K
Div / Yield
1.37/3.99%
52 Wk
28.15 - 38.01
Mkt Cap
4.4B
Payout Ratio
48.86
Open
32.39
P/E
12.59
EPS
1.25
Shares
127.7M
Outstanding
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada's major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company's real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal. Allied Properties derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants in its properties. The majority of this revenue comes from its assets located in Central Canada. Allied Properties' major tenants include IT, banking, government, marketing, and telecommunications firms. The company also controls a number of telecommunications/IT and retail properties within its real estate portfolio.

Allied Properties REIT Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Allied Properties REIT (APYRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Allied Properties REIT (OTC: APYRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Allied Properties REIT's (APYRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Allied Properties REIT.

Q

What is the target price for Allied Properties REIT (APYRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Allied Properties REIT

Q

Current Stock Price for Allied Properties REIT (APYRF)?

A

The stock price for Allied Properties REIT (OTC: APYRF) is $34.33 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Allied Properties REIT (APYRF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 30, 2018.

Q

When is Allied Properties REIT (OTC:APYRF) reporting earnings?

A

Allied Properties REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Allied Properties REIT (APYRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Allied Properties REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Allied Properties REIT (APYRF) operate in?

A

Allied Properties REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.