Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Applied Visual Sciences Inc is an image analysis software technology company. It is engaged in the development of next-generation imaging analytics and informatics technologies for the extraction, analysis, and detection of objects-of-interest within any digital image format. The company through its subsidiaries focuses on the software solutions for the homeland security and military marketplaces and automated medical diagnostic and decision support software solutions for radiology and laboratory and pathology applications. In addition, it provides digital imagery to extract information which detects and identifies health-threatening diseases and explosive materials and critical infrastructure security.

Applied Visual Sciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Applied Visual Sciences (APVS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Applied Visual Sciences (OTCEM: APVS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Applied Visual Sciences's (APVS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Applied Visual Sciences.

Q

What is the target price for Applied Visual Sciences (APVS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Applied Visual Sciences

Q

Current Stock Price for Applied Visual Sciences (APVS)?

A

The stock price for Applied Visual Sciences (OTCEM: APVS) is $0.000001 last updated Mon Jan 03 2022 20:38:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Applied Visual Sciences (APVS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Applied Visual Sciences.

Q

When is Applied Visual Sciences (OTCEM:APVS) reporting earnings?

A

Applied Visual Sciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Applied Visual Sciences (APVS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Applied Visual Sciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Applied Visual Sciences (APVS) operate in?

A

Applied Visual Sciences is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.