Applied Visual Sciences Inc is an image analysis software technology company. It is engaged in the development of next-generation imaging analytics and informatics technologies for the extraction, analysis, and detection of objects-of-interest within any digital image format. The company through its subsidiaries focuses on the software solutions for the homeland security and military marketplaces and automated medical diagnostic and decision support software solutions for radiology and laboratory and pathology applications. In addition, it provides digital imagery to extract information which detects and identifies health-threatening diseases and explosive materials and critical infrastructure security.