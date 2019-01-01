QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
APT Systems Inc operates as a Fintech company to engage in the creation of innovative financial platforms, financial apps and imagining new visual solutions for charting the financial markets. The company has studied and participated in Know Your Customer and Anti-Money Laundering data managing techniques used by large financial institutions to create risk management reports and validate identity claims for persons accessing financial applications. The company is also developing credentials for verifying and reporting on an accredited investor's status.

APT Systems Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy APT Systems (APTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of APT Systems (OTCPK: APTY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are APT Systems's (APTY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for APT Systems.

Q

What is the target price for APT Systems (APTY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for APT Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for APT Systems (APTY)?

A

The stock price for APT Systems (OTCPK: APTY) is $0.0093 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does APT Systems (APTY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for APT Systems.

Q

When is APT Systems (OTCPK:APTY) reporting earnings?

A

APT Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is APT Systems (APTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for APT Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does APT Systems (APTY) operate in?

A

APT Systems is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.