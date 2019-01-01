QQQ
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
Alaska Power & Telephone Co supplies electric and telephone service to several communities in the state of Alaska. The company's operating segment includes Regulated Electric, Regulated Telecom, and Other Nonregulated. Regulated Electric segment provides retail and wholesale electric service including both hydroelectric and diesel generation facilities. The Regulated Telecom segment provides local and rural telephone services. It generates key revenue from the Regulated Electric segment.

Alaska Power & Telephone Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alaska Power & Telephone (APTL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCPK: APTL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alaska Power & Telephone's (APTL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alaska Power & Telephone.

Q

What is the target price for Alaska Power & Telephone (APTL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alaska Power & Telephone

Q

Current Stock Price for Alaska Power & Telephone (APTL)?

A

The stock price for Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCPK: APTL) is $78 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:39:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alaska Power & Telephone (APTL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 12, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.

Q

When is Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCPK:APTL) reporting earnings?

A

Alaska Power & Telephone does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alaska Power & Telephone (APTL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alaska Power & Telephone.

Q

What sector and industry does Alaska Power & Telephone (APTL) operate in?

A

Alaska Power & Telephone is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.