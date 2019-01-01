QQQ
American Pacific Rim Commerce Corp promotes trade between Unites States and China. It assists the small and medium size enterprises in United States to sell their "Made-in-the-USA" goods and services in Hong Kong and China through its e-commerce platform.

American Pacific Rim Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Pacific Rim (APRM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Pacific Rim (OTCEM: APRM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are American Pacific Rim's (APRM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for American Pacific Rim.

Q

What is the target price for American Pacific Rim (APRM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for American Pacific Rim

Q

Current Stock Price for American Pacific Rim (APRM)?

A

The stock price for American Pacific Rim (OTCEM: APRM) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Mar 10 2021 18:43:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Pacific Rim (APRM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Pacific Rim.

Q

When is American Pacific Rim (OTCEM:APRM) reporting earnings?

A

American Pacific Rim does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is American Pacific Rim (APRM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Pacific Rim.

Q

What sector and industry does American Pacific Rim (APRM) operate in?

A

American Pacific Rim is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.