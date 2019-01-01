Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd is a South African-based global specialty pharmaceutical company with a commercial footprint covering more than 50 countries and complex manufacturing capabilities in both API and finished dose form. The company focuses on a broad range of post-patent, branded medicines and domestic brands spanning many therapeutic areas. The group's commercial pharmaceuticals business comprises Sterile Focus and Regional Brands. Aspen has invested in strategically relevant manufacturing capacity and has capabilities across biological and chemical APIs, orals, liquids, topicals and steriles, at 23 manufacturing facilities on 6 continents.