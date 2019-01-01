QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.5 - 12
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
142.9M
Outstanding
Applus Services SA is a Spain-based company that provides testing, inspection and certification services. The company operates through four divisions. The energy and industry division, which accounts for the majority of revenue, is primarily engaged in industrial and environmental inspection, technical assistance, technical staffing, and others. The automotive division conducts statutory vehicle inspection services for safety and emissions. The IDIADA division provides vehicle proving ground, engineering, design and other services. The laboratories division conducts product testing and certification services for laboratories. Europe, North America, Asia Pacific are the three biggest markets for the company.

Applus Services Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Applus Services (APLUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Applus Services (OTCPK: APLUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Applus Services's (APLUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Applus Services.

Q

What is the target price for Applus Services (APLUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Applus Services

Q

Current Stock Price for Applus Services (APLUF)?

A

The stock price for Applus Services (OTCPK: APLUF) is $10.5 last updated Wed May 05 2021 15:54:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Applus Services (APLUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Applus Services.

Q

When is Applus Services (OTCPK:APLUF) reporting earnings?

A

Applus Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Applus Services (APLUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Applus Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Applus Services (APLUF) operate in?

A

Applus Services is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.