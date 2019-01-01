Applus Services SA is a Spain-based company that provides testing, inspection and certification services. The company operates through four divisions. The energy and industry division, which accounts for the majority of revenue, is primarily engaged in industrial and environmental inspection, technical assistance, technical staffing, and others. The automotive division conducts statutory vehicle inspection services for safety and emissions. The IDIADA division provides vehicle proving ground, engineering, design and other services. The laboratories division conducts product testing and certification services for laboratories. Europe, North America, Asia Pacific are the three biggest markets for the company.