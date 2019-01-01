QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Coloured Ties Capital Inc, formerly GrowMax Resources Corp is a Canada-based company engaged in the exploration of near-surface phosphates, potash and other minerals, and potential development of a fertilizer project in Peru. It is focused on exploration and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources on its Bayovar Property, which is located in the Sechura Desert in northwestern Peru.

Coloured Ties Capital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Coloured Ties Capital (APEOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Coloured Ties Capital (OTCPK: APEOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Coloured Ties Capital's (APEOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Coloured Ties Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Coloured Ties Capital (APEOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Coloured Ties Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Coloured Ties Capital (APEOF)?

A

The stock price for Coloured Ties Capital (OTCPK: APEOF) is $0.30194 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 17:06:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Coloured Ties Capital (APEOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Coloured Ties Capital.

Q

When is Coloured Ties Capital (OTCPK:APEOF) reporting earnings?

A

Coloured Ties Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Coloured Ties Capital (APEOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Coloured Ties Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Coloured Ties Capital (APEOF) operate in?

A

Coloured Ties Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.