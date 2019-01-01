QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
AppTech Payments Corp is FinTech company utilizing innovative payment processing and digital banking technologies to complement core merchant services capabilities. The company's patented and proprietary software will provide progressive and adaptable products that are available through a suite of synergistic offerings directly to merchants, banking institutions and business enterprises. It is developing secure digital payments and banking platform that powers commerce experiences for clients and customers. Based upon industry standards for payment and banking protocols, it will offer standalone products and fully integrated solutions that deliver innovative, unparalleled payments, banking, and financial services experiences.

Analyst Ratings

AppTech Payments Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AppTech Payments (APCXW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AppTech Payments (NASDAQ: APCXW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AppTech Payments's (APCXW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AppTech Payments.

Q

What is the target price for AppTech Payments (APCXW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AppTech Payments

Q

Current Stock Price for AppTech Payments (APCXW)?

A

The stock price for AppTech Payments (NASDAQ: APCXW) is $0.2099 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AppTech Payments (APCXW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AppTech Payments.

Q

When is AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCXW) reporting earnings?

A

AppTech Payments does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AppTech Payments (APCXW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AppTech Payments.

Q

What sector and industry does AppTech Payments (APCXW) operate in?

A

AppTech Payments is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.